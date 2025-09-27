Stafford Creek students invite community to participate in research project

This fall, students in Grays Harbor College’s High School+ program at Stafford Creek Corrections Center are exploring the world of graffiti, street art, and tagging through hands-on research.

Their project looks at how public art can benefit communities, especially through sponsored art districts, while also examining the impact of unwanted graffiti.

To support this research project, students and instructors from Stafford Creek’s Construction Trades Apprenticeship and Welding programs teamed up with the HS+ class to design and build a series of Art Walls.

These walls were delivered to GHC’s Aberdeen campus and installed in the 2000, 3000, and 4000 buildings. Each wall serves as a simulated “art district,” offering a space for graffiti-style drawing and tagging.

The HS+ class is inviting students and community members to help with their research by contributing to the artwork on the Art Walls. The drawings and artwork on the Art Walls will become the data that Stafford Creek students will analyze during the final four weeks of fall quarter, which will also help them complete their science lab credit.

Community input is essential to the success of this project.

By contributing artwork to the Art Walls, students, staff, and community members will help create real-world examples that Stafford Creek students can analyze and learn from. “It is so exciting to see GHC and SCCC’s vocational and scholastic programs collaborating together – and with our community – to support learning for students,” said GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “Go Chokers!”

The Art Walls are located on the first floor of the 2000, 3000, and 4000 buildings and will be up through mid-November. Stafford Creek students will use pictures of each of the walls as data for the last four weeks of the quarter. To learn more, watch the short YouTube video of HS+ Instructor Justin Kautzman explaining the project at bit.ly/SCCCart.