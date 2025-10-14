Spotlight on EMT Eric Delgado

As part of our tribute to first responders, The Daily World and Summit Pacific Medical Center would like to spotlight EMT Eric Delgado.

Delgado started with Westport Fire Department in 2004 and attended the Washington State Region II Fire Academy and graduated Firefighter of the Academy in 2006. That same year he attended Grays Harbor EMS EMT/B class.

He volunteered and worked part time for the South Beach Regional Fire Authority and also served as an EMS and Fire Academy instructor until 2004.

Delgado worked at Harbor Regional Health in 2009 as an emergency room technician and joined Summit Pacific Medical Center in 2024.

“Eric has demonstrated incredible leadership during our expansion phase by accommodating patients to make their experience in the Emergency Department more comfortable,” said Dr. Mimi Syed, senior medical director at Summit Pacific. “He rolled up his sleeves and showed initiative with a positive attitude to serve as an example for the rest of the staff. We are lucky to have him at Summit as a team member.”