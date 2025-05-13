Sheriff’s Office searching for man who fired an AR-15 at a deputy

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a 27-year-old man who is wanted for multiple felony crimes after firing an AR-15 style rifle at a deputy late Thursday night during a pursuit that started in Grays Harbor.

People are being asked not to approach Damien Madison if seen, and to call 911 immediately. He was last seen near the Chehalis Western Trail near Waldrick and Stedman roads. He’s described as being 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat with a red bill, black T-shirt and sunglasses.

Madison has ties to the Grace Harbor County area. The original call where he shot at Thurston County deputies with an AR-15 started in Grays Harbor. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office passed the original call and sighting of Madison off to the Sheriff’s Office in Thurston County as they were not in the area to intercept.

Sheriff Derek Sanders posted Thursday night about the incident. He said “as a result of a major failure within our criminal justice system, a 10-time convicted felon and armed career criminal is loose in our community tonight after shooting at one of our deputies.”

Sanders said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office was notified earlier Thursday that a wanted felon was heading toward Thurston County from Grays Harbor County. He said Madison has engaged in a high speed chase with law enforcement three times in six months in Thurston County.

He said a deputy and K9 unit were able to locate Madison in Tenino. He was a passenger in another vehicle at the time. The driver fled and the deputy initiated a pursuit over an active warrant for failing to appear in court on prior charges.

Sanders reported that Madison began throwing items at the deputy’s vehicle, then leaned out the window and began firing at the deputy with an AR-15 style rifle. The deputy and K9 were unharmed, but their car became disabled.

Sanders said the driver then let Madison out of the car, and he fled on foot. The driver was arrested shortly after for eluding and rendering criminal assistance.

Sanders said significant resources were called in to try to locate Madison, but they were not successful Thursday night. Citizens should remain “on high alert,” he wrote.

The reward for Damien Madison is now $5,000. If seen, call 911 immediately and do not approach.