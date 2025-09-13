Sheriff’s office issues parking warning for Tulips Road

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office (GHCSO) is advising people to follow the parking rules for Tulips Road in the Copalis Crossing area.

According to a Facebook post from the GHCSO, over the past couple of weeks, the sheriff’s office has received multiple complaints of people illegally parking on Tulips Road in the Copalis Crossing area, near the “Car Body” fishing hole.

Parking is not allowed on the river side of the road in this area or on the roadway on the non-river side of the road.

Parking in this area is only allowed on the non-river side of the road and only if your vehicle is completely off the roadway. Anyone violating these parking restrictions is subject to a fine.

GHCSO asks drivers to follow these rules to avoid a parking ticket or even possibly having your vehicle towed.