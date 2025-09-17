Select Aberdeen traffic signal removal begins Sept. 23

The city of Aberdeen is moving to the next phase of decommissioning select traffic lights and transitioning to stop sign control.

As planned, on Sept. 23, the traffic signals at the following intersections will be covered and prepared for full removal at a later date:

W Market St & K St – 2-Way Stop

E Market St & I St – 2-Way Stop

E Market St & H St – All-Way Stop

E Market St & G St – All-Way Stop

E 1st St & N F St – All-Way Stop

In March, the city of Aberdeen announced the transition of several intersections away from traffic signal control. In June, the signals were placed in flashing mode, and new stop signs were uncovered to establish permanent traffic control patterns.

These changes stem from a traffic study finalized in December 2024, which confirmed that signalized control is no longer needed at these intersections. According to a press release issued by the city of Aberdeen, the new configurations improve efficiency while reducing long-term costs associated with maintaining outdated signal equipment.

At the two two-way stop intersections, signs will also be placed on the old signal wires to remind drivers that cross traffic does not stop. These are the same signs already posted below the stop signs. The city asks that drivers continue to follow the stop signs and stay alert as everyone gets used to the updated traffic pattern.

For more information on this and other projects, please visit the Current Projects page on the city of Aberdeen’s website at https://aberdeenwa.gov/373/Current-Projects.