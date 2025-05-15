Rochester woman dies after vehicle crashes into rock wall

A 55-year-old Rochester woman died Tuesday night after the driver of the vehicle she was traveling in lost control and struck a rock wall along U.S. Highway 12 east of Oakville, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Teresa F. Dye was transported to Tacoma General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, Robert W. Dye, 57, of Rochester, was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Robert Dye was traveling east at mile marker 34 at about 8:55 p.m. when he lost control of his 2017 Hyundai Accent, left the roadway to the right and struck a rock wall, according to the state patrol. The vehicle then left the roadway to the left side before coming to rest on the westbound right shoulder.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been factors, according to the state patrol.

Both Teresa and Robert Dye were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The vehicle was totaled.