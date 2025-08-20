Rochester man accused of DUI after crashing into Oakville building

A 19-year-old Rochester man is accused of driving under the influence after striking another vehicle and crashing into a building in Oakville on Monday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Austin E. Foster was driving west on U.S. Highway 12 at State Street at about 11 p.m. Aug. 18 when he crashed into the rear of an SUV traveling in front of him.

Foster’s 2004 Ford Mustang then veered to the left and struck The Little Bit General Store, coming to rest inside the building. The second vehicle, a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse, came to rest on the westbound shoulder.

Foster was not injured in the crash, but his 21-year-old passenger, Clinton M. Kinkade, of Aberdeen, was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center as a precaution.

The driver of the traverse, Charla M. Buchanan, 47, of Elma, was not injured, and neither were her five passengers, who ranged in age from 12 to 47.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

The Washington State Patrol listed speed and DUI as the cause of the crash.