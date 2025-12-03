Ripple Fiber unveils plan to grow fiber internet access to Ocean Shores

Fiber internet provider to begin delivering service to first West Coast customers by Q1 2026

Ripple Fiber, a leading 100-percent fiber-optic internet provider and network operator, announces its plans to enter Washington state, establishing the company’s network expansion out to the West Coast.

With an anticipated investment of close to $250 million, this initial project will be the first step in bringing high-speed fiber internet service to over 200,000 homes in areas of Grays Harbor and King counties.

Construction will begin in the coming weeks in Ocean Shores and Federal Way, while Ripple Fiber aims to launch service to its first Washington customers in early Q1 2026.

“Ripple Fiber’s expansion into Washington state represents our network’s ninth state and a notable achievement for our growth strategy, reflecting the significant progress our team has made in building a coast-to-coast network,” said Greg Wilson, founder and CEO of Ripple Fiber. “As we approach the start of construction in the coming weeks, we look forward to serving as a catalyst for expanding digital access in communities throughout the state.”

Nearly two-thirds of Washington residents still lack access to fiber internet, according to a report by Reviews.org shared earlier this year. Ripple Fiber is eager to assist in driving that percentage down, bringing future-proof fiber infrastructure to unserved and underserved communities across the nation.

With large-scale advancements, more residents will soon have access to the faster, reliable internet needed for work, learning, and daily life. With Ripple Fiber’s 100% fiber-optic network, residents will gain access to a strong, dependable network that will power communities for decades to come.

“Ocean Shores will benefit from fiber-optic internet. Improved connectivity and high-speed fiber will increase opportunities for those looking to work from home and telecommute from the coast, and it will afford new services and internet options for our residents,” added Mayor Frank Elduen of Ocean Shores.

Once the construction phase begins, which will be formally announced soon, Ripple Fiber encourages interested residents to take advantage of the corresponding pre-order period.

Additionally, the provider will open its local retail office in the near future, offering residents improved access to customer support. Aiming to expand upon this initial project, Ripple Fiber is actively exploring opportunities in the surrounding areas to deliver fiber internet access to more residents throughout the state.

As this project enters each stage of the build process, homeowners in Ocean Shores, Federal

Way, and future expansion areas will receive mailed updates directly from Ripple Fiber.

Washington residents who would like to learn more about Ripple Fiber’s offerings or show

interest can visit ripplefiber.com and follow along on social media (@ripple.fiber) for updates.

Ripple Fiber

Founded in 2021, Ripple Fiber provides thousands of homes with the brightest and fastest fiber

internet solutions, powered by a 10-gig, 100% fiber-optic network. With its patented technology

driving rapid expansion, Ripple Fiber is redefining connectivity for its communities while remaining committed to promoting digital empowerment. For more information, visit ripplefiber.com.