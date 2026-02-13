Rep. Walsh secures win for gun owner privacy

A bill from Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, aimed at protecting responsible gun owners, has cleared the state House of Representatives with overwhelming support.

House Bill 2235, which passed the House Tuesday on a 95-1 vote, would protect the personal information of law-abiding gun owners under the state Public Records Act.

HB 2235 expands existing public-records exemptions to include permit-to-purchase applications, firearm transfer paperwork, and additional concealed pistol license records, ensuring sensitive personal information, such as names, addresses, training certificates, and background-check materials, cannot be released to the general public. Law enforcement and authorized court entities would retain access for legitimate legal and safety purposes.

“This bill fills a clear gap in Washington’s public records law,” Walsh said. “Right now, someone’s most private details can be exposed simply for exercising a constitutional right. That’s something everyone — regardless of how they feel about firearms — should be able to agree is unnecessary and unsafe.”

Walsh noted that while Washington has long protected concealed pistol license applications from disclosure, newer firearm permit records were not explicitly covered.

“Extending these protections restores the balance between government transparency and individual privacy,” he added.

The legislation does not change firearm eligibility standards, background-check requirements, or law-enforcement authority. Instead, it focuses solely on strengthening privacy safeguards for individuals who comply with state law.

“Washingtonians shouldn’t have their personal data exposed simply for following the law,” Walsh said. “This measure helps ensure responsible citizens are not put at risk of harassment or misuse of their information.”

HB 2235 now moves to the Senate for consideration.

“It’s great to finally see a bill move through the House that’s actually good news for law-abiding gun owners. The nearly unanimous vote shows we can still come together to protect the privacy and Constitutional rights of responsible Washingtonians,” Walsh said.