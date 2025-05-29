Quinault RV Park and Marina closed indefinitely

On the heels of the city of Ocean Shores and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources closure of Damon Point, Quinault Corporate Enterprises has announced the indefinite closure of the RV Park and Marina in Ocean Shores.

On April 2, Quinault Corporate Enterprises announced that reservations would begin May 1, however, a decision has been made to close the area indefinitely.

Damon Point has been closed since late January and the city of Ocean Shores declared an erosion emergency in early February. Also in late January, Ocean Shores commissioned the construction of a temporary cobble berm to replace a sand berm along the south shore that had suffered storm damage. Further efforts to combat the effects of coastal erosion are slated to begin in 2026 or are stymied by the loss of federal grant programs.

According to a press release issued by Quinault Corporate Enterprises, an exceptionally harsh winter caused extensive damage to the Quinault RV Park and Marina in Ocean Shores. The release stated, “Violent coastal storms wreaked havoc on the property, compromising the RV park’s essential infrastructure, including major damage to sewer and electrical systems. Severe beach erosion also eliminated several waterfront RV sites, drastically altering the landscape.”

The press release went on to say that Quinault Corporate is working with the city of Ocean Shores to address beach erosion and the increase of sediment in the marina which is making it unsafe and/or unusable.

The release added, “Quinault RV Park and Marina will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Quinault Corporate management will continue to review avenues for its reopening but must prioritize safety and the long-term viability of the property. Quinault Nation Enterprises management and Quinault Nation Enterprise Board remain committed to updating the public as the situation progresses and express deep gratitude for the community’s ongoing support.”