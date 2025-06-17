Push rods and pedigrees: Classic cars connect generations in Seabrook

This quiet Father’s Day Sunday in Seabrook was momentarily broken by the nostalgic rumble of vintage engines; classics lovingly restored, gleaming under the coastal sun as they rolled into town.

From the iconic 1932 three-window coupe to the sleek 1996 Corvette boasting a revolutionary small block V8, generations of gearheads gathered to celebrate American car culture. More than a display of chrome and horsepower, this was a tribute to tradition, a living lineage of craftsmanship passed from father to child.

Some families build memories in kitchens or on fishing boats; others, like Tyler Baclet and his dad, do it in garages, under hoods, elbow-deep in engine grease. The Baclets proudly brought their pristine 1975 Stingray to Seabrook, parked alongside their lightning-quick ‘96 Corvette.

And this year, the Baclet legacy came full circle: a third generation, Tyler’s children, were perched in the driver’s seat of the ‘96, pretending to steer down imaginary roads. Three generations united by horsepower, history, and heart. Their bond, forged through pistons and polish, recalled iconic rivalries and eras: Mustang vs. Dodge, or the elegance of a 1966 Mercedes. But here, on the Washington coast, it was simply about love for cars, for craftsmanship, for family.

Elsewhere, third-generation fans climbed into the driver’s seats of grandpa’s car, pretending to race down invisible highways. One can only hope they’ll one day grasp the skill it takes to handle these machines. Driving isn’t just “turning left,” it’s control, respect, and mastery passed down like a well-kept engine.

A splash of international flair came courtesy of Dave Martin’s 1979 MG. After painstakingly rebuilding the engine, Dave is now preparing to tackle the bodywork. The car isn’t show-ready yet, but like many projects here, it’s more about the journey than the finish line.

Then there were the Push Rods, Hoquiam’s own band of car restorers who showed up in force. Norm Callaghan was there, a proud owner of a beautifully restored 1950 Oldsmobile (yes, definitely his grandfather’s Oldsmobile).

Norm shared a memory that sparked a smile: “Back when Mum had to push Dad’s ’32 Ford five-window coupe down the driveway just to get it started so we could make it to school.” That memory inspired the group’s name The Push Rods — a nod to both mechanical reality and family perseverance.

Though this year’s Seabrook event was modest, just 15 cars in total, 13 from the Push Rods, it carried the seeds of something much bigger. With a little love and effort, this “concourse de ordinaire” could grow into a beloved annual tradition, drawing classic cars from across the state.

At its heart, this wasn’t just a car show. It was a gathering of stories, legacy, and the unbreakable bond between fathers, families, and the cars they’ve built together.