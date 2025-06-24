PUD Receives Clean Financial Statement and Accountability Audit

Another year, another clean Grays Harbor PUD financial report from the Office of the Washington State Auditor (SAO). In a presentation to the District on Monday, the SAO audit team reported that the annual review of Grays Harbor PUD accountability and financial statements revealed no findings and that the utility is in compliance with both its own and state regulations.

“This is a clean audit opinion,” said Audit Lead Kiersten Mercado. “Everything looked great.”

The accountability audit examined cash receipting, self-insurance, accounts payable, compliance with customer rebate programs, procurement, open public meetings and financial condition, while the financial statements audit reviewed financial reports in terms of internal controls and compliance with state and internal regulations. Both audits covered the period of January 1 to December 31 of 2024.

“I’m very proud of the (Grays Harbor) PUD team and appreciate all the work they do to ensure that the trust of our customers is well placed,” said PUD Commissioner Arie Callaghan.

In closing the report, the audit team thanked PUD Finance Director Kathryn Skolrood for her leadership over the last nine years. Skolrood will retire at the end of the month, with a perfect record of clean financial audits by the SAO.