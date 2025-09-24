PUD plans South Beach outage

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying South Beach residents of a planned power outage that will impact over 5,000 customers.

The outage will begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2 and is expected to last until 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 3. The impacted area will begin at the Elk River Bridge on state Route 105, continue west along state Route 105 (impacting all sides and connecting streets) to Westport, and take in the entire South Beach peninsula, including Westport, Grayland and Tokeland. In all, 5,135 customers will be impacted and will receive notification phone calls from the PUD leading up to the outage.

The outage will allow utility crews to complete a large-scale project which has involved moving poles off of state Route 105, as required by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage duration of eight hours is only an estimate, and power could be restored at any time as work is completed. It is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that time.