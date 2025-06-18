PUD joins Grays Harbor County Hazard Mitigation Plan

Grays Harbor Public Utility District has embarked on a planning process to prepare for impacts of natural disasters.

Responding to federal mandates in the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, the PUD is joining jurisdictions throughout Grays Harbor who have been included in the Grays Harbor County Multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

“This is about strength through collaboration and bringing a knowledge base together. In the event of a large scale event or natural disaster, the impacts will be felt throughout the county. In joining with other organizations to begin the planning process, we are improving the level of response we will be able to provide if and when such a disaster occurs,” said Grays Harbor PUD Safety and Environmental Director Ben Bouch.

Public involvement is being solicited via a multi-media campaign, including both public meetings and web-based information-sharing, with support from technical consultant Beverly O’Dea of Bridgeview Consulting, LLC.

As part of the process determined by agency staff and stakeholders from within the county, including Grays Harbor County Emergency Management, local citizens are being asked to contribute by sharing knowledge of the area’s vulnerability to hazards based on past occurrences.

Grays Harbor County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, which provides additional information on the planning process, frequently asked questions, and the hazards and risks throughout the county is available at Hazard Mitigation Planning (graysharbor.us)

Any questions or comments are encouraged and should be directed to Ben Bouch, PUD Safety and Environmental Director at 360 538-6248, email: bbouch@ghpud.org. Questions on the county’s plan should be directed to Hannah Cleverly, Grays Harbor County Emergency Management at 360-249-3911, email: HCleverly@graysharbor.us. Questions for either plan can also be sent to Bev O’Dea, Bridgeview Consulting, LLC at (253) 380-5736, email: bevodea@bridgeviewconsulting.org