PUD conducting customer energy costs survey

What type of energy do you use in your home? How much do you spend on that energy? How important is clean energy to you?

These and other questions make up a customer survey the Grays Harbor PUD is conducting in an attempt to learn more about customer energy costs. The ”Powering Change: Your Experience, Our Commitment” survey is available online at www.ghpud.org.

“As part of the Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA), the PUD has been tasked by the state with helping lower our customers’ energy burden — the cost associated with home energy use. The first step in achieving this is understanding what types of energy our customers use in their homes and how much they’re spending on it, “ said PUD Power & Energy Services Director Lynn Latendresse.

The 12 question survey takes only a few minutes to complete and will remain open on the PUD website for the foreseeable future. Survey results will allow the PUD to gain current information on the costs of customer energy use, and to inform the utility how existing and possible future energy assistance programs are impacting customer’s energy burden.

“By participating in this survey, our customers are helping to shape the PUD’s clean energy future,” said Power & Energy Services Analyst Tara Maynard. “With this information, we’ll gain a clearer understanding of where support is most needed and ensure that the costs of the PUD’s clean energy efforts are distributed equitably, while taking the community’s needs into account.”

Customer information is secure and confidential and will not be used for marketing purposes.