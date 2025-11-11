Powerball ticket sold in Monte just misses jackpot

A Powerball ticket sold in Montesano missed the jackpot but still won big, according to state lottery officials.

The ticket won $50,000 in the Double Play drawing held after the main Powerball drawing on Saturday, Nov. 8, a spokesperson for Washington’s Lottery said.

The winning Washington ticket matched four numbers and the red Powerball in the Double Play drawing, according to the national Powerball website.

The winning Washington Powerball ticket was sold at Pick-Rite Thriftway, 211 East Pioneer Ave. in Montesano, the lottery official said.

The winning Double Play numbers were 16, 18, 20, 54 and 59, with a red Powerball of 6. The Double Play jackpot is $10 million. No one won it or the second-tier prize of $500,000 in the Nov. 8 drawing, the Powerball website said. Two other Powerball tickets won players $50,000 each, according to the website, which didn’t list the state or states where they were sold.

The winning numbers in the main Powerball drawing on Saturday, Nov. 8, were 3, 53, 60, 62 and 68, with a red Powerball of 11. No one took home the jackpot, estimated at $474 million, or the $1 million second-tier prize, which could be doubled to $2 million with the Power Play add-on.

The odds of winning the Powerball and Double Play grand prizes are both 1 in 292,201,338, per the Powerball website.