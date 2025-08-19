Port Industrial Road paving work begins this week

The Port of Grays Harbor is notifying the community that night work to repave Port Industrial Road is scheduled to begin on Aug. 21.

Pavement repairs, grinding and re-paving is scheduled to take place overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Aug. 21 and 22, and again Sept. 2-5. The work will take place on Port Industrial Road from West Wishkah Street in Aberdeen to 29th Street in Hoquiam.

During the overnight work periods, roadway users should anticipate lane closures and one-lane, two-way alternating traffic with flaggers. Crews will return later in September to apply permanent painted roadway lines and striping to the new asphalt.

Port Industrial Road averages over 9,500 vehicles daily and is a significant commercial and industrial truck route. It was last paved in 2010. Up to 86.5% of the project costs are funded through a federal Surface Transportation Program grant administered by the Washington State Department of Transportation, with the remaining 13.5% funded by the Port.

The paving contract was competitively bid and awarded to the lowest responsive bidder, Lakeside Industries of Aberdeen.