Polson Museum hosts annual Christmas Open House

The Polson Museum in Hoquiam has decked the halls and opens its doors this Sunday, Dec. 7 for its annual Christmas Open House.

From noon to 4 p.m., come and explore the museum’s beautiful 26-room 1924 Colonial Revival mansion decorated for the holidays and brimming with engaging exhibits that celebrate Grays Harbor history. Admission is free of charge though guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Hoquiam Food Bank in support of those in need this winter.

If you haven’t yet seen the museum’s latest centerpiece exhibit, this is a great opportunity to see this along with such long time favorites as the 160-square-foot model logging railroad and the Polson children’s elaborate doll house.

“The Spectacular Vanishes: When Horses Left the Harbor,” explores the challenges encountered on the Harbor as citizens, businesses and municipalities put their horses out to pasture and adopted their first cars and trucks. Between 1900 and 1930, the streets of Aberdeen and Hoquiam were shared by horse and car alike and this mixed mode of of transportation didn’t always go smoothly.

In addition to its use of key artifacts and stunning large scale photographic prints, “The Spectacular Vanishes” is complimented by wild news stories that chronicled the mishaps of horse and machine.

Other recently installed exhibits include “Maritime Grays Harbor” which focuses on the shipbuilding industry that built the sailing and steam vessels that transported Grays Harbor’s monumental lumber output in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. And “Made in Grays Harbor” examines a wide assortment of products manufactured in our county both past and present.

The Open House is a great time for guests to peruse the Polson Museum Store which is well stocked with both new and used books on Grays Harbor history.

Red Car Raffle tickets will also be available for a chance to win this year’s grand prize 2025 “Ruby Red” Ford Maverick all wheel drive hybrid pickup. With ticket sales limited to just 1,000, the museum has just over 300 tickets left to sell and is hopeful that the public will help make this major fundraiser a sell-out success by the Dec. 27 drawing date. Tickets are $100 each for a chance to win the Maverick as well as 10 $100 runner up prizes.

Light refreshments and holiday treats will be served at the open house and museum staff and volunteers look forward to welcoming you Sunday afternoon. For more information, please visit the museum’s newly revamped website, polsonmuseum.org or phone 360-533-5862.