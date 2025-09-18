Pedestrian struck by car on U.S. Highway 12, flown to hospital

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, a blue 2008 GMC Sierra pick-up truck driven by 25-year-old Jose Nunez Ayala of Montesano struck 35-year-old Corry Metzger of Aberdeen, who was walking in the westbound lane at milepost 2 of U.S. Highway 12 near Aberdeen Junction.

Metzger was life-flighted from the scene to Tacoma General Hospital. No charges were filed and Washington State Patrol has listed “pedestrian walking in roadway” as the official cause of the accident. According to the official press memo, no alcohol or drugs were involved.

Multiple agencies including the Aberdeen police and fire departments, and the Washington State Patrol respond to the incident.