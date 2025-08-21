Palmer found guilty of child molestation, assault

Last Friday, Michael Leon Palmer was convicted of four counts of child molestation in the first degree, one count of assault of a child in the second degree and one count of assault in the fourth degree by a jury in Grays Harbor County Superior Court.

Palmer was originally arrested by the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 and was convicted of child molestation in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, and assault of a child in the second degree on July 6, 2018. However, the conviction was overturned in August 2021 when the Washington State Court of Appeals ruled “that the trial court committed reversible error by denying Palmer his right to counsel. … We reverse the convictions and remand to the trial court for a new trial.”

That new trial, which lasted three days, was conducted last week, with the jury returning guilty verdicts on all counts in less than an hour after they got the case on Friday.

Grays Harbor County Criminal Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford was surprised by the members of the jury.

“What an amazing panel of jurors. Seventy-five percent of them came out right after they reached a verdict because they wanted to see what happens next,” Crawford said. “They want to try to show up for the sentencing. The community came together big time.”

According to Crawford, the victims in the case were the children of Palmer’s significant other. Palmer was originally sentenced to 51 to 68 months to life, an “indeterminate range sentence,” and now faces 149 to 198 months to life.

“When a child molester or child rapist decides they want a trial, they are revictimizing these children, they’re forcing these children to take the stand against them,” Crawford said. “These two children were absolutely amazing and strong, (the girl) was absolutely amazing on what he did to her. Law enforcement was diligent in making sure that they got all the information, their investigation was outstanding. The fact that the prosecutor’s office and law enforcement worked together so well, these two children got their voices heard and definitely justice is served.”

Crawford said putting people like Palmer behind bars is the most critical aspect of his job.

“These are the most important types of cases. We want to get these individuals out of the community and stop victimizing these children. There is no greater cause,” Crawford said. “Nothing makes one feel better than knowing that this person will be unable to victimize this girl or another child ever again.”

Palmer’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12.