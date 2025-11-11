Pacific County prosecutor Rothman, county sued over hostility

A lawsuit filed against Pacific County and its prosecutor alleges serious misbehavior and seeks unspecified damages.

Pacific County is being sued over allegations that the county’s elected prosecutor, Michael Rothman, tormented two women and the county failed to take action. The lawsuit comes after expiration of a 60-day notice of tort claims filed by the women.

Rothman is accused of being hostile toward Rikki Thomspon, senior court administrator for Pacific County Superior Court, and Brandi Huber, a former employee for Rothman who now works in the Pacific County Coroner’s Office.

Attorney Victoria Vreeland filed tort claims on behalf of Thompson and Huber against Pacific County on July 1 for incidents that allegedly occurred June 7, 2024, involving Thompson and Oct. 31, 2024, involving Huber, that left both fearful.

According to the lawsuit filed Nov. 5 in Lewis County Superior Court, Thomspon and Huber have suffered “distress, fear, anxiety, and an unsafe workplace.” The lawsuit was not filed in Pacific County due to conflicts of interest.

Rothman is formally accused of “Violations of Washington Law Against Discrimination — Strict Liability for County Officer Conduct, Violations of Washington Law Against Discrimination — Personal Liability, Civil Assault and Civil False Imprisonment.”

The lawsuit is part of the normal process in cases with serious allegations such as those Thompson and Huber have lodged against Rothman. State law mandates that the process begin with a notice of intent — the tort claim — which dictates at least a 60-day window before a formal lawsuit can be filed.

The sides can negotiate a settlement during the 60-day window, or the defendants can opt to ignore the claim altogether. Sources with knowledge of the situation said some talks took place but no settlement was reached.

According to the lawsuit, Thompson and Huber are seeking an unspecified sum for ongoing damages. They also want the ethics board of the Washington State Bar Association to investigate whether Rothman should lose his license to practice law based on the allegations.

The lawsuit names “Pacific County, a municipal corporation of the State of Washington; Michael N. Rothman, individually and his marital community” as defendants.

There are currently no future court dates set, and the court usually lets the two sides duke it out over the timeframe they want.

“Plaintiffs allege that Rothman has harassed and mistreated the women staff for many years with his derogatory, demeaning words against women,” Vreeland stated.

The complaint asserts that despite Huber’s attempts to get him to stop, his behavior became increasingly hostile. He allegedly engaged in threats, intimidation and abuse with vile sexist outbursts and out-of-control ranting. After plaintiffs called him out on his outrageous behavior, they were subjected to retaliation.

The complaint describes in detail Rothman’s numerous angry outbursts in the office against each of them, his referencing of several women in anger as a “crab infested c–t,” and punching and kicking office cabinets while calling Thompson such names repeatedly. He is alleged in court documents with accosting Huber with threats, yelling and intimidation while mocking and name-calling. The lawsuit alleges his conduct constitutes discrimination, gender harassment, including civil assault (placing one in fear of imminent harm or offensive contact) and improper deprivation of movement and personal freedom (false imprisonment).

According to public records obtained from a criminal investigation into Rothman by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, the incident involving Thompson occurred as Rothman walked out of the superior courtroom inside the courthouse’s rotunda. She reportedly went to ask him a question and instead was berated as he “flew off the handle.”

“While asking for attendance, Rikki explained, Rothman went into some kind of ‘tirade’ about Zoom,” PCSO Detective Kevin Acdal said in the investigation report. “Rikki described Rothman as waving his hands around using profanity, which confused Rikki because she was unsure why Rothman was so upset. Rikki then said at some point, Rothman dropped his ‘bucket,’ a container of documents.”

Rothman got on his hands and knees to pick up the documents and reportedly continued to berate Thompson before she retreated to her office on the other side of the courthouse. Rothman reportedly followed her back to her office, and a subsequent tense verbal exchange left her “heart pounding.”

Rothman also called Thompson a “crab infested c–t,” according to the lawsuit.

Following the incident, Thompson spoke with her boss — Judge Donald J. Richter — about her concerns. He instructed Rothman to stay out of her office.

Months later, Huber’s incident occurred after a budget workshop between the prosecutor’s office and the Pacific County Commission. Rothman reportedly suggested prosecutor salaries be based on his own salary — which would mean significant raises.

Court documents said Huber objected to the suggestion, which allegedly “pissed off” Rothman. Her account of what followed the next day is a key to what prompted a criminal investigation.

Rothman berated Huber, accused her of being “selfish” and “self-centered” and said she had “screwed over” his office with her objection. Court records outline that he stood in the doorway to her office preventing her exit.

“Brandi later explained she didn’t leave because she was afraid,” Acdal stated in the investigation’s report. “Brandi stated she felt safe as long as Rothman remained by the door but didn’t know what he would do if she tried to leave because he was so angry.”

According to public records, Pacific County General Administration Risk/Human Resources Manager Marie Guernsey was notified of the incidents on Nov. 4, 2024, and didn’t meet with the duo until she returned from vacation on Nov. 20, 2024.

Subsequent court documents outline that Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger was noncommittal with Thompson and Huber.

Guernsey took minimal notes — only a couple of names — and had no formal record of a written complaint Thompson is adamant she handed directly to Guernsey.

According to additional records, a formal investigation by the sheriff’s office was launched on Dec. 3, 2024, only after Jonathon Feste, an outgoing senior deputy prosecutor, told the sheriff’s office that he thought Rothman’s behavior might be criminal.