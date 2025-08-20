Pacific County Fair set for Aug. 20-23

Experience small-town charm and big-time fun at the Pacific County Fair in Raymond. This beloved annual event features everything from agricultural exhibits, live music and delicious fair food.

Perfect for families, friends, and visitors of all ages, the Pacific County Fair is a celebration of community spirit, agriculture and local talent. Don’t miss this timeless tradition that brings the heart of the county to life.

Finding your way to the Pacific County Fair is a breeze. Simply head toward Raymond, once you’re in town, take the “roundabout” out of town on Highway 6 to Menlo. You will see signage guiding you to the fairgrounds. Their enthusiastic staff and friendly locals will be more than happy to assist you if you need any help along the way

So, hop in your car or catch a ride on the bus, Route 32 Pacific Transit, and get ready to follow the excitement to the Pacific County Fair.

The objective of the Pacific County Fair is to provide a safe, informative, educational and entertaining forum for the people of, and the visitors to, Pacific County, and to display their hobbies and talents, while enjoying the friendly, social atmosphere of the area. The objective is intended to support the local, regional, and state youth activities, as well as individual creativity offered and displayed at the Pacific County Fair.

Come see for yourself why the Pacific County Fair is a much-loved yearly tradition for locals and visitors alike.

The Pacific County Fair has been a cherished tradition since its establishment in 1896. With its permanent location in Menlo since 1921, this fair has become a beloved cornerstone of the community. Over the years, it has evolved into an iconic event that brings together locals and visitors alike for a celebration of agriculture, entertainment and camaraderie.

From its humble beginnings to its present-day grandeur, the Pacific County Fair has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing unforgettable experiences and creating lasting memories. It continues to be a testament to the vibrant spirit and enduring traditions of the region, inviting all to immerse themselves in a timeless celebration of community, culture and fun.

Get ready for a spectacular showcase of delectable treats, live entertainment, agricultural exhibits and so much more. Get ready to create cherished memories that will last a lifetime at the Pacific County Fair.

General admission

Adult (Daily 18-plus) $7

Senior Citizen (60-plus) $5

Students (1st-12th grades) $5

Preschool free

Nursing Home Residents free

Kids 12 years old and younger are free on Saturday, Aug. 23

Buttons/season passes

Purchased Pre-Fair $10

Purchased at Gate $15

Fair buttons can be purchased from current Fair Court or at select local businesses:

Menlo Store, Connect Community Bank (formerly Raymond Federal), Pacific County Treasurer’s Office, and Pacific County Auditor’s Office.

Fair admission hours

Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: 360-942-3713

Address: 5 Fair Lane, Raymond

From Kettle Corn to shaved ice, food is a pleasant and central part of the fair.