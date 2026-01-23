Ocean Shores police chief recognizes citizens patrol

Ocean Shores Police Chief Neccie Logan recently took to Facebook to honor the city’s citizens patrol.

“I would like to recognize the Ocean Shores Citizens Patrol volunteers for the work they put in during the 2025 calendar year,” Chief Logan wrote.

The Citizens Patrol Program is a volunteer group that works with the police department and augments the department by checking on houses and local businesses to ensure building security.

The program currently has 13 members, with the opportunity for more to join. Interested residents are encouraged to apply.

In 2025, the 13 members of the program donated a total of 1,747 hours of their time and located 17 open doors and 13 open windows, along with multiple unsecure sheds, preventing potential burglaries. “I hope our residences and business owners appreciate these fantastic individuals as much as I do,” Chief Logan wrote.

According to the Facebook post, the Citizens Patrol was also instrumental in helping make the 2025 National Night Out a success, as they did most of the work behind the scenes leading up to the event, as well as serving food at the event.

“I cannot thank them enough for their efforts. I believe National Night Out is an amazing event that gives the community an opportunity to meet the police officers and it would not have been near as successful without the help of these dedicated volunteers,” Chief Logan added. “So, I’d like to send a big thank you to all our volunteers in the Citizens Patrol Program.”