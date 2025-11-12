Ocean Shores foodie event is qualifier for World Food Championships

Top Tastes of Washington State has elevated Grays Harbor and Washington state’s culinary industry to the global stage by hosting an official qualifying event for the renowned World Food Championships.

This partnership will provide opportunities for local chefs and cooks to secure their spot among elite culinary talents competing in the biggest food sport event in the world this fall. Guided by a commitment to innovation, excellence and community, World Food Championships celebrates the artistry and ambition of food sport while creating unforgettable experiences for competitors and fans alike.

The World Food Championships, the premier global culinary competition, welcomes more than 300 teams annually from across the globe to find the best in Food Sport. Competitors face off in multiple categories, ranging from barbecue to dessert, navigating an intense elimination process to claim their place in the finals. Category champions will then have a chance to compete for the ultimate prize of $150,000 at World Food Championships’s Final Table.

“Food Sport is about more than just competition — it’s a celebration of creativity, skill and community,” said Mike McCloud, founder of World Food Championships. “Partnering with elite qualifiers like Top Tastes of Washington State ensures that rising stars in Grays Harbor and beyond including Ocean Shores, Olympia, Tacoma, Seattle and all of Washington state have the chance to showcase their culinary excellence and compete at the highest level on an international stage.”

Top Tastes of Washington State launches Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 15 and 16 at Ocean Shores Convention Center, 120 W. Chance a La Mer NW. This series of four events (three in 2026) brings an opportunity in multiple categories to advance winners to represent Washington state in the 2026 World Food Championships.

The November event boasts three categories — Bacon, Seafood and Sandwich. Bacon is Saturday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. featuring category sponsor Dupree’s Seasonings Black ‘n’ Sweet. Seafood is Saturday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. featuring category sponsor Klickitat Canyon Winery providing their Pinot Gris for competitors to create with Penn Cove mussels. Sandwich is Sunday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. featuring category sponsor Junebug’s Sauce. Competitors in the Sandwich category will have four proteins from which to select, highlighting this flavor-filled sauce.

Shoppers will enjoy select Pacific Northwest artisans in Artisan Hall and culinary delights in food hall. Top Tastes of Washington State expands an even wider variety of vendors from THE Artisan Faire. Additionally with outdoor food truck vendors, attendees will find favorites and new additions with inaugural appearances in Grays Harbor.

This event supports charities including Artisan Adopt-A-Resident, a year-round gift giving program for Green Lake Assisted Living Ocean Shores residents. This is the only assisted living community in Ocean Shores and the North Beach on the Washington coast.

Admission to the event is free; food sampling costs $45. You’ll have the opportunity to experience the culinary competitions’ main ingredients incorporated into appetizers. You’ll receive two glasses of wine or beer. Purchase through Top Tastes of Washington State Soupçon Facebook event.

As an official World Food Championships Qualifying Event, Top Tastes of Washington State will award three Golden Tickets, granting winners eligibility to compete at the 2026 international culinary tournament.

The 2025 World Food Championships categories included Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Live Fire, Noodle, Sandwich, Seafood and Vegetarian. The Golden Ticket recipient from Washington state will have the chance to compete in Kitchen Arena, navigating timed challenges that test their preparation, speed, creativity and flavor execution before a panel of certified judges.

For more information about Top Tastes of Washington State and how to participate or attend, visit Top Tastes of Washington State on Instagram, via multiple Facebook events, or email: toptastesofwashingtonstate@gmail.com.

The World Food Championships is the premier food sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event showcases some of the world’s best cooks competing for food, fame and fortune across multiple categories. Each year, thousands of teams vie for a coveted Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to earn their spot.

Since its debut in 2012, the event has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2025 World Food Championships took place at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit WorldFoodChampionships.com.