Ocean Shores’ Defenders of the Coast announces dissolution

Nonprofit collected tons of trash along roadways in and around Ocean Shores

According to a press release issued Friday, Defenders of the Coast is no more.

The nonprofit founded by CJ Ripley was an Adopt-a-Highway steward for a stretch of state Route 109 just outside Ocean Shores and had developed a bit of a cult following. The group conducted a recent clean-up effort along state Route 115 and collected 43 bags of trash.

Defenders of the Coast reported 4.5 tons of trash collected from January through April of this year. The organization also participated in other civic activities in Ocean Shores.

The press release states, “After considerable thought and deliberation, Defenders of the Coast, a dedicated community volunteer organization committed to litter removal and environmental stewardship, has announced its formal decision to dissolve.”

“This was not a decision we made lightly,” said CJ Ripley, president of Defenders of the Coast. “We are deeply proud of the work our volunteers have accomplished and the positive impact we’ve had on Ocean Shores. However, after reviewing ongoing challenges and recognizing irreconcilable conflicts of interest, we felt it was in the best interest of the organization and the community to step away at this time.”

According to the press release, the group was “founded with the mission of protecting and preserving the natural beauty of Ocean Shores and surrounding areas. Defenders of the Coast has proudly mobilized countless volunteers over the years to remove tons of litter from highways, beaches and public spaces. The group’s efforts have not only beautified the community but also fostered civic pride and environmental responsibility.”

As part of the dissolution process, all remaining funds, after covering outstanding obligations, will be donated to Special Olympics Washington, ensuring that the resources continue to benefit a deserving cause.

“Our community is stronger because of the many hands and hearts that came together for this cause,” Ripley added. “We hope the spirit of service we’ve fostered will continue to inspire others.”

The Facebook group, which had nearly 300 members, has already been deactivated and the dissolution of the 501(c)(4) nonprofit will be finalized effective July 1, 2025.