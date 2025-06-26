North Beach Superintendent Richard Zimmerman earns scholarship

The Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) has awarded the 2025 Piper Sandler Doyle E. Winter Scholarship for Administrative Leadership in Education to Richard Zimmerman, superintendent of the North Beach School District.

The Doyle E. Winter Scholarship is awarded annually to educational leaders pursuing advanced leadership training, with the goal of strengthening administrative excellence across Washington State. The scholarship honors Dr. Doyle E. Winter, a former WASA Executive Director whose 44 years of service to public education exemplified unwavering dedication and visionary leadership.

Zimmerman brings over 30 years of experience in education, including leadership roles as a high school principal and now as superintendent of the North Beach School District. His work is grounded in equity, community engagement, and a deep commitment to expanding educational opportunity in rural and historically underserved communities.

“I am deeply honored to receive this scholarship,” said Zimmerman. “Dr. Winter’s legacy inspires all of us to lead with integrity, courage, and a student-centered vision. This award will support my continued growth as a leader and my work on behalf of the students and families of North Beach.”

The Piper Sandler Doyle E. Winter Scholarship reflects WASA’s ongoing commitment to recognizing and supporting educational leaders who are shaping the future of public education in Washington State.