North Beach PAWS moves dinner and auction date up

Normally held the first Saturday in November, North Beach PAWS has moved their annual dinner and auction fundraiser up to Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center.

The ticket price has been increased from $50 to $75, with an early bird special of $65 per ticket if purchased by Sept. 7.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., the buffet dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7 p.m.

“We look forward to our dinner and auction every year. It’s an evening where the community comes together to support the homeless animals in our area,” said Carol Jamroz, president of North Beach PAWS. “Every ticket sold, every auction paddle raised, and every raffle entered directly helps us provide care, shelter and hope for the animals that need us most.”

Last year’s event raised more than $40,000 to help homeless and abandoned animals, support the day-to-day operations of the shelter, and fund the construction of a new dog shelter. North Beach PAWS also honored co-founders Lorna and Mike Valdez, who stepped down after 22 years of storied service to the animals and local community.

The auction featured a raffle for a first-class trip for two to Waikiki on the island of Oahu, with 199 raffle tickets sold for $25 each. This year’s raffle prize is a family trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

“Our annual dinner and auction is the heart of our community’s support for North Beach PAWS. Each year, we’re overwhelmed by the generosity and passion of our attendees, who make it possible for us to continue our mission,” said Nanette Sparrow, North Beach PAWS Dog Shelter Manager and Fundraising Chair, at the 2024 event. “The funds raised allow us to provide vital care, resources, and services to animals in need, and every ticket purchased, every item bid on, brings us closer to building a better place for them. We couldn’t do it without this incredible event and the compassionate people behind it.”

North Beach PAWS is a private, no-kill, non-profit animal shelter located on state Route 109 near Hogans Corner just outside Ocean Shores that was named the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Non-Profit of the Year at GGHI’s Leaders’ Banquet in May.

Tickets are available at the Ocean Shores Convention Center, Ocean Sunset Drug, and the shelter, which is located at 2222 SR 109, or call 360-660-4660. Visit https://www.northbeachpaws.org/auction for more information.