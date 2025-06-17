‘No Kings’ march well attended in Grays Harbor

On Saturday, June 14, millions of people across the country took part in the “No Kings Rally” including at least four communities in Grays Harbor.

Prior to the event a press release for the event stated, “The ‘No Kings’ mobilization is a direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there’s no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools.”

All No Kings events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organizers are trained in de-escalation and ensuring peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.”

Protestors carried signs conveying many different messages during the “No Kings” protest in Ocean Shores.

Protestors carried signs and American flags during the “No Kings” protest in Ocean Shores.