New fire commissioner joins Grays Harbor Fire District #1

At Grays Harbor Fire District #1’s (GHFD1) Jan. 14 meeting, they welcomed new Fire Commissioner Devin Harris to the Commission. In their Facebook post, the GHFD1 shared that Devin will be a valuable asset to the district and will work alongside their current fire commissioners to help build a strong and successful future for the department.

Commissioner meetings, which are open to the public, are held the 2nd Wednesday of every month at Station 1 and begin at 7:00 p.m. unless announced otherwise. Meeting materials are available at https://www.ghfd1.org/commissioner-s-meetings.