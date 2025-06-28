Motorcycle pursuit ends in arrest

Just before midnight Wednesday night, a motorcycle was observed driving at a high rate of speed on the US 12 Olympic Highway. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyson Johnson attempted to stop the motorcycle on US12 near Deer Park going westbound. The rider failed to yield and fled, initiating a pursuit.

Johnson briefly lost sight of the motorcycle near Copland Road and discontinued the pursuit. Moments later, the motorcycle was spotted again heading eastbound on US 12. Johnson resumed the pursuit and attempted to stop the motorcycle a second time. The motorcycle turned around at Aberdeen Lake Road and headed westbound a second time. Johnson was unable to catch up to the motorcycle.

A short time later, a Washington State Patrol trooper advised that the motorcycle had crashed just west of the Wishkah Bridge and the driver had been detained.

No one was injured in the incident. There was minor property damage to a fence, and the alleged motorcycle rider, Stephen Isaac Walkley, was arrested and booked into Grays Harbor County Jail for felony eluding.