Montesano first responders interwoven with community, schools

Montesano’s recent homecoming celebration served an example of how first responders can become principal elements within the fabric of a community. Sticking to tradition is a cornerstone of life in Montesano and its police and fire departments help carry it forward, sometimes literally.

Montesano High School’s annual Homecoming Court rode through downtown Montesano on a fire engine leading the Homecoming Parade on Wednesday prior to the game. It is followed by floats or trailers with each class of the high school and the football team represented. The parade is a community unifier each year and brings out families, football fans and supportive local residents.

There is so much support for the homecoming festivities and the Montesano Police Department is an integral player in making this event happen safely in the community. Multiple police units block off Main Street and Pioneer Avenue from traffic and travelers unaware of this long-standing downtown tradition. And of course, Monte PD provides the lead car that escorts the fire engine and its precious cargo. Throughout the school year Montesano PD also proudly provides an escort for the Bulldogs with lights flashing and sirens blaring when the athletic teams depart for state competitions.

The Montesano Fire Department has medical personnel at the home high school football games to provide emergency support on site if needed and is always staffed by volunteers. As Montesano Fire Chief, Dave Busz describes it, “Other than the Montesano Festival of Lights Parade, home football games are the highest density events we have here in town so it’s good to be there.” For games the department will always have at least one emergency medical technician (EMT) or paramedic on hand with another rated technician on scene.

Through Montesano High School the fire department provides a fire science class for upperclassmen that has become very popular and rewarding for students. Started in 2016 by then-Fire Chief Cory Rux, the class meets every school day and once a month the class will spend a half day doing “fireman stuff.”

The effect of implementing Montesano’s fire science class on the community is undeniable. As of this fall, graduates of the class now boast eight professional firefighters and no less than 12 volunteer firefighters for the city of Montesano.

At a time where it seems some traditions are fading, perhaps leaning into the ones that incorporate those sworn to protect and serve the community are the ones worth saving and celebrating.

The fall 2025 Montesano Fire Science class poses for a photo at the Montesano Fire Station.