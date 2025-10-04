Montesano Festival of Lights Parade theme announced

With Halloween officially kicking off the 2025 holiday season in a few short weeks, it’s never too early to think about Montesano’s Festival of Lights. The Montesano Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s parade theme on Tuesday.

The 2025 Festival of Lights Parade theme is “Christmas at the Movies.” The city of Montesano started soliciting ideas for this year’s parade in late August and received dozens of suggestions.

Floats and entries will bring your favorite holiday films to life — movies like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, A Charlie Brown Christmas, The Polar Express, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Elf, and so many more.

Each entry is encouraged to choose their own Christmas movie inspiration, get creative and have fun.

Last year’s three-day annual Montesano Festival of Lights featured numerous events including a bake sale, family fun night, pictures with Santa Claus, craft fair, a 5K, museum tours, residential and business decorating contests, a grand parade and more.