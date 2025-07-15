Moclips armed murder ends in four convictions

Late last week, Sean S. Ellefson, 46, the fourth murder suspect arrested for the death of Steven A. McMahon, 42, was sentenced in Grays Harbor Superior Court to 240 months in prison.

This conviction stems from an armed robbery that occurred on Nov. 6, 2023, on Otis Avenue in Moclips. Ellefson is the fourth and final subject to be sentenced in this case. He pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in the second degree.

Teresa C. Bushman, 55, earlier pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and was sentenced to 180 months in prison.

Robert L. Cannon, 45, earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and was sentenced to 84 months in prison.

The shooter, Levi B. Lemieux-Taylor, 21, was earlier found guilty by a Grays Harbor jury of murder in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, theft of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to 20 years plus 60 additional months for a firearm enhancement on murder in the first degree, totaling 25 years.

All convicts are believed to have had a personal connection to McMahon, and all were North County residents who lived near the coast. The Hoquiam and Ocean Shores police departments assisted the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.