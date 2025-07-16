Measure would make WA residents prove they are citizens when they register to vote

A Republican-led effort to make Washington residents prove they are U.S. citizens before receiving a ballot is hitting the streets.

Backers of an initiative requiring a person to provide proof of citizenship as part of the voter registration process have begun gathering signatures after a Thurston County judge settled a dispute on how the measure would be described on ballots.

Under the proposed measure, one would need an enhanced driver’s license or enhanced identicard, or present another form of identification like a passport or birth certificate at a county auditor’s office when they first register. Existing voters would have their registrations canceled if they fail to produce such proof by the November 2027 election when the changes would take effect.

This would be a seismic political change. On the current Washington voter registration form, a person marks a box indicating they are a citizen.

“This says you just can’t check a box,” said Jim Walsh, a state lawmaker from Aberdeen and chair of the Washington State Republican Party, who filed Initiative to the Legislature 126, or IL-26. “This does not touch mail-in voting in any way. It does not touch the transaction of voting.”

Walsh said the measure is intended to complement an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that, broadly, seeks to make states require individuals to show proof of citizenship to register. That order, which threatened to cut federal funds to states that did not comply, is currently blocked by a legal challenge.

Opponents contend the “confusing and onerous” in-person proof-of-citizenship requirements will deter potential new voters from registering and knock existing voters from the rolls.

“No matter what we look like or where we come from, all voters in Washington must have the opportunity to make their voices heard at the ballot box,” said Roxana Norouzi, executive director of OneAmerica, a statewide immigrant rights organization.

OneAmerica challenged a portion of the ballot title last month. It argued that the proposed four-word statement of the subject matter — “concerns voter registration requirements” — did not adequately describe the breadth of the impact.

Last Thursday, Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder ordered the statement be revised to read the measure “concerns heightened voter registration requirements for applicants and currently registered voters.”

OneAmerica officials said this is a clearer statement of what the policy is about.

Walsh was happy with the outcome, confident that the additional wording will be beneficial for gathering signatures.

“I think it’s lovely. This idea polls astronomically well,” he said.

To be eligible for the ballot, supporters must turn in at least 308,911 registered voters by Jan 2, 2026.

As an initiative to the Legislature, if they have the requisite number, it will first go to lawmakers who could adopt it as written. If they do not act, the measure would then go on the November 2026 ballot. Legislators could approve an alternative to be placed on the ballot alongside the initiative if they want, as well.

Under the proposed measure, a person registering for the first time must complete the voter registration form as well as have one of the required documents.

For existing voters, county auditors, by July 1, 2027 must work with the state Department of Licensing to see which ones have an enhanced driver’s license or identicard. Those that do remain registered automatically.

Those who do not will get a notice to go to their county auditor’s office and present one of the approved documents to show they are a citizen. Reminder notices must be sent. A voter has up until 14 days before the November 2027 election to produce documents.

In 2023, Walsh teamed up with Let’s Go Washington, founded and led by fund manager Brian Heywood, to qualify six initiatives to the Legislature. Lawmakers adopted three and voters rejected the other three when they appeared on the November 2024 ballot.

Let’s Go Washington was not involved as of Friday.