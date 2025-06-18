McCleary resident busted for Montana hunting violations

Fish and Wildlife police officers from Grays Harbor County recently assisted Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (MFWP) investigators with a large-scale investigation into a McCleary resident who had committed numerous violations of Montana state law while hunting.

Violations identified included wastage of several big game mule deer, upland sharp-tailed grouse, overlimit, hunting while trespassing, and failing to tag violations.

Information was then received that the suspect had transported the illegal wildlife parts back to Washington.

WDFW Officer Larry McOmber authored a search warrant that was granted and served at the residence of the violator. Numerous skulls and antlers, along with a shoulder mount were seized. The suspect’s firearm used to commit the violations was also seized along with a cellphone.

WDFW Officer McOmber and a MFWP investigator returned to the residence the next day to interview the suspect who admitted to several of the violations identified by MFWP. Charges will be referred to the prosecutor’s officer for unlawful possession of wildlife knowingly taken in violation of another state’s laws (a gross misdemeanor), and evidence seized at the scene was transferred to MFWP investigators for their ongoing case in Montana.