Lowest tides expected in Grays Harbor and across Western Washington

One of the lowest tides of the year is inbound for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, so get your beachcombing shoes on and be on the lookout for sea critters.

At 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the low tide will reach -2.37 feet; Wednesday will be -2.40 feet and Thursday the tides will drop to -2.14 feet.

Around noon on May 27 and 28, the tide will reach lower than -4 feet in height in Elliott Bay in Seattle, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s tide predictions.

The Seattle area is also expected to see a low tide of -2.27 feet Sunday and -3.42 feet Monday.

Next week will have one of the lowest tides all year, said National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Cullen. Low tides happen a few times annually. They’re caused by factors including the tilt of the earth, where it is in its orbit around the sun, and “syzygy,” when the earth, moon and sun all align, building up their collective gravitational pull.

Tides will reach similar lows a month later, between June 24 and 26, Cullen said. Dec. 5 will bring the year’s lowest low, at -4.11 feet in Seattle.

While the weather is nice, one of the best ways to make the most of low tides is to go tide-pooling.

Here’s what to know if you venture into the intertidal zone:

Tread lightly and leave no trace. Low tides are the most stressful time for animals on the beach. Be careful not to walk on eelgrass — which juvenile salmon use to hide — and know that turning over a rock could mean ruining a crab’s lifelong home.

Leave the bucket and pails behind. Critters become accustomed to cold temperatures and their habitat. An animal carried around in a bucket may become too warm and will have to deal with finding a new home when returned.

Touch wildlife gently. If you do want to touch something, make sure your finger is wet to protect the wildlife. Naturalists usually advise touching something as carefully you would your own eyelashes.

Wear a good pair of shoes. Ideal footwear can include waterproof boots with good grip, though depending on your cold tolerance, sports sandals are good as well. Be prepared to do some wading.

