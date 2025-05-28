Longtime GGHI volunteer Betsy Seidel retires

Tuesday’s Greater Grays Harbor, Inc., (GGHI) Business Forum Lunch: Legislative Wrap-Up at the Rotary Log Pavilion in Aberdeen ended on a surprise note, at least for one attendee. Betsy Seidel, a longtime volunteer for various iterations of Grays Harbor County chambers of commerce, is retiring after 31 years of service.

Seidel was visibly overwhelmed as GGHI’s Director of Member Services Stephanie Conway extolled Seidel’s virtues and contributions via prepared remarks.

“I actually typed this out because I thought I would be too emotional to go off the cuff. Today I have the honor of recognizing someone whose impact on our organization and this community can’t be summed up with a plaque, but I’m going to try,” Conway said. “For 31 years, more than half my life, Betsy Seidel has been a Greater Grays Harbor ambassador. Whether it was a ribbon cutting, an after hours event, or welcoming someone to the community, Betsy was there. We’re going to miss you Betsy. … We’ll carry her legacy forward.”

Seidel, who has decided to hang up her ribbon-cutting shears to spend more time with her husband, said, “It’s been fun to watch the chamber of commerce morph into Greater Grays Harbor. I love Grays Harbor, but I love my husband more, he has Parkinson’s and we’re going through the journey together. So, thank you for 31 wonderful years.”

The retired English teacher received a standing ovation from the lawmakers and civic and business leaders in attendance.

The certificate of appreciation Conway presented to Seidel read, “For 31 incredible years, Betsy Seidel has been the heart and soul of the Great Grays Harbor Ambassador program, showing up with unmatched passion, pride and unwavering commitment to our community. Her presence, warmth and Hoquiam spirit will be deeply missed … but her legacy will forever be woven into the fabric of who we are.”

According to GGHI’s website, its ambassador team, “is an integral aspect of this non-profit organization. Motivated individuals from across the county dedicate their time both during work and after hours to help orchestrate many of the workings within the organization. New business ribbon cutting ceremonies, Member of the Quarter awards, assistance with our many events, and checking in with local businesses are all ways the Ambassadors help to expand the reach and impact. Greater Grays Harbor Ambassadors are always present to encourage positivity and growth throughout the county.

“The GGHI Ambassador Team has assisted hundreds of businesses and organizations over the years to celebrate milestones with their signature ribbon cuttings.”