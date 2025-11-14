Local holiday events and activities

Editor’s note: Each Saturday until Dec. 24, The Daily World Content Services will publish a series of articles focusing on the importance of keeping holiday dollars in the local economy. Each week will highlight several local business owners who strive to make Grays Harbor thrive.

With the holiday season fast approaching many have friends and family coming to visit and share in the holiday spirit. While it sounds wonderful, getting cooped up in the same house all day with everyone can be … challenging. The purpose here today is to propose some events around the Harbor to get out and spend time (and maybe a little money) in the community while spreading the holiday cheer.

Thanksgiving is just right around the corner and the smell of Turkey Bingo is in the air! There are several coming up with proceeds going to local charity or supporting the event host. The Aberdeen Senior Center Turkey Bingo is Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. while the Ocean Shores IGA and other local vendors sponsor a Turkey Bingo for the Ocean Shores Firefighter Association on Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. The YMCA of Grays Harbor in Hoquiam also hosts their Turkey Bingo on that Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. to win turkeys, desserts or gift cards. Admission is free and bingo cards $3.

Looking to get in some cardio during the holiday season to offset all of the tasty treats? The Seabrook 3K Turkey Trot kicks off Thanksgiving Day at 9:30 a.m. in front of Town Hall. Entrants can pre-register online at eventbrite.com or on the day of the event in front of Town Hall. The HoHoHoquiam 5K Fun Run & Walk is on Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. Enjoy a Christmas-themed 5K race, a 1-mile kids run, prizes for best ugly sweaters, and photos with Santa. Run and celebrate the holiday season in downtown Hoquiam.

A community’s annual Christmas tree lighting is always a great place to start the season of giving and celebrate the closeness (if not emotionally, at least geographically) of our Grays Harbor communities.

Aberdeen’s tree lighting on Friday Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. kicks off its annual Winterfest weekend celebration. Winterfest has numerous family friendly events worth exploring. Check it out at www.downtownaberdeen.org/winterfest. Ocean Shores’ tree lighting at the Ocean Shores Convention Center on Friday Nov. 29 has Santa and musical entertainment from Tiffany Maki. The Elma Chamber of Commerce hosts its tree lighting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Wanna make something for the holidays? The time is now! The Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia are hosting a Holiday Wreath Making Workshop Nov. 15 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Schafer State Park. Wreath makers in the outdoor workshop will be using beautiful native materials, learning how to select it and put on a metal frame. The best part? All supplies are included and it’s free! For more information look up www.fosls.org. They are also hosting a Yule Log on Dec. 7.

The Daily World would like to remind its readers that holiday dollars spent in Grays Harbor support our friends, neighbors, children and charities that enrich our community and can create more job opportunities. Every dollar spent has a vital impact on the area in which we live.