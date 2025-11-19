Live music round-up

The Grays Harbor region has a rich tradition and history of music and a burgeoning live music scene in every genre performing at all types of venues. From cover bands to thrash, you can always find a band, orchestra, or singer-songwriter to catch in concert and connect with. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.
The acoustic side of Johnny the Capo
Friday, Nov. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Corks and Taps at Oyhut Beach Resort in Ocean Shores
Deerswerver
Nov. 21-22 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores
Dogger
Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Grays Harbor Symphony Orchestra and GHC String Ensemble Fall Concert
Bishop Center for Performing Arts
Sunday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.
Clam Hammer
Friday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m.
Cascade Pizza and Bar in Elma
Saturday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
This Way Out
Pine Tree Bar & Grill in Westport
Saturday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.
GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
Ken Albert and Christine Hill
Friday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.
Aberdeen Art Center
Leah Justine and the BAND Christmas Show and Toy Drive
Friday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Hoquiam High School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts
Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam
Hoquiam Middle School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts
Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam
Chris Guenther
Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Randy Hansen (Jimi Hendrix tribute) and Whiskey Creek (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute)
New Year’s Eve Bash
Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
Ocean Shores Convention Center