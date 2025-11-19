Live music round-up

Find out who is performing where and when

The Grays Harbor region has a rich tradition and history of music and a burgeoning live music scene in every genre performing at all types of venues. From cover bands to thrash, you can always find a band, orchestra, or singer-songwriter to catch in concert and connect with. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

The acoustic side of Johnny the Capo

Friday, Nov. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Corks and Taps at Oyhut Beach Resort in Ocean Shores

Deerswerver

Nov. 21-22 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

Dogger

Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Grays Harbor Symphony Orchestra and GHC String Ensemble Fall Concert

Bishop Center for Performing Arts

Sunday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Clam Hammer

Friday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m.

Cascade Pizza and Bar in Elma

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

This Way Out

Pine Tree Bar & Grill in Westport

Saturday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.

GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Ken Albert and Christine Hill

Friday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

Aberdeen Art Center

Leah Justine and the BAND Christmas Show and Toy Drive

Friday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Hoquiam High School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts

Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam

Hoquiam Middle School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam

Chris Guenther

Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Randy Hansen (Jimi Hendrix tribute) and Whiskey Creek (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute)

New Year’s Eve Bash

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center