Larry Jones to be honored as Pioneer of the Year

The Polson Museum invites the public to a celebration at the museum’s Railroad Camp shop on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. in honoring Larry Jones as our Pioneer of the Year for 2025.
Each year since 1980, the Polson Museum has honored long-time members of the Grays Harbor community who have helped shape Harbor history for the better. Through their ties to Grays Harbor’s pioneering families, businesses, schools, and service organizations, the Polson’s “Pioneers” continue to give a human face to the history we Harborites share.
Born in Arizona on a cattle ranch in 1935, Jones has called Grays Harbor home since his family moved to South Aberdeen in 1944. Jones attended Aberdeen schools, graduating in 1952 from AHS and later Grays Harbor College, Western Washington University and finally the University of Oregon for his Masters.
In his youth, Jones worked at some of the Harbor’s most iconic businesses. His father was a carpenter for the Schafer Bros. Lumber Co. and with that connection, son Larry worked at their South Aberdeen mill as well as for the Schafer family members doing carpentry work at their Aberdeen homes, Hood Canal vacation properties and at the Schafer Game Farm in the Satsop River valley. Jones also worked at the Morck Hotel as a bellboy and as a bus boy at the hotel restaurant.
An accomplished athlete, Larry immersed himself in local sports, playing for Aberdeen High School, Western Washington University and for the semi-pro 1952 Industrial Twilight League championship Wagar Lumber baseball team.
Jones is especially well known on the Harbor for his 40-plus-year career with the Hoquiam School District. Starting out as a grade school teacher for a combined five years at Lincoln and Emerson, he ascended to assume the principalships at Lincoln, Emerson and Central Grade Schools. He completed his career as assistant superintendent of the district.
Jones’ volunteerism is far reaching, serving over six decades with the Hoquiam Lions and Elks clubs, as a founding committee member of the Loggers’ Playday Committee as well as on the Polson Museum’s Board of Directors since 2012.
Please join the museum for an afternoon of community fellowship celebrating Jones as the museum’s 46th Pioneer of the Year. The Polson Museum is located at 1611 Riverside Ave. in Hoquiam. For more information, call 360-533-5862.
Past Polson Pioneers
Charles Clemons — 1980
Ruth Birks and Frances Rosenberg — 1981
Ed Van Syckle — 1982
Bus Fairbairn— 1983
George Lamb — 1984
Orlo Higley — 1985
Capt. Charles Baker — 1986
Ed Bowers — 1987
Jerome Heermans — 1988
Roy Knack — 1989
Asa Fishel — 1990
Myra Shelley — 1991
William Jones — 1992
Douglas Osborn — 1993
Rudy Anderson — 1994
Harold Schmidtke — 1995
Helge Erickson — 1996
Doris West — 1997
Dewey Wilson — 1998
Mary Goodin — 1999
Gile Mead — 2000
Howard and Betty Wilson — 2001
Joel Wolff — 2002
Omar Parker — 2003
Florence Abrahamson — 2004
Marian Abel Weatherwax — 2005
Cecil Herrington — 2006
Alice Esses — 2007
Gordon Love and Vicki Fenton — 2008
Don Stubb — 2009
Anthony Cemelich — 2010
Ray Ryan — 2011
Jack Shrauger — 2012
Oscar Rosenkrantz — 2013
Rudy Spanich — 2014
Isabelle Lamb — 2015
Gene Stensager and Lou Messmer — 2016
Irma Loomis — 2017
Dave Seymour — 2018
Larry Wyrick — 2019
Jerry Erickson — 2020
Patricia Clemons — 2021
Lee Thomasson — 2022
Bill Wieland — 2023
Vern Heikkila — 2024
Larry Jones — 2025