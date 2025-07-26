HRH heralds arrival of robotic-assisted surgery

Harbor Regional Health (HRH) is proud to announce the arrival of the Intuitive da Vinci 5 robotic surgery system, a highly advanced robotic-assisted surgical platform.

According to a press release issued by HRH, the acquisition of the da Vinci 5 marks a major milestone for Harbor Regional Health and a bold step forward in expanding access to advanced, minimally invasive care for patients across Grays Harbor.

The release also indicated that robotic-assisted surgery is becoming the standard in large city hospitals, but remains rare in rural areas. The system’s arrival at HRH is transformative and reflects a long-term investment in innovation, patient care, and local access to advanced surgical care.

“This is a huge moment for Harbor Regional Health and the patients we serve,” said Niall S. Foley, MBA, FHFMA, HRH’s chief financial officer. “We’re bringing technology to Grays Harbor that’s typically found only in major urban centers. It’s another example of our commitment to delivering high-quality care close to home.”

Once installed and up and running, the da Vinci 5 will allow surgeons to perform complex procedures through tiny incisions, offering greater precision, less tissue disruption, and faster recovery times for patients.

“The da Vinci 5 gives us a next-generation surgical platform that helps patients recover faster, with less pain, and fewer complications,” said Dr. Andrew Kowalski. “As both a surgeon and a member of this community, I’m proud to see Harbor Regional Health leading the way in bringing this level of surgical care to the Harbor.”

The manufacturer, Intuitive, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. According to an article published on the Intuitive website, “Da Vinci 5 is the most advanced robotic surgery system we’ve ever created. Through component integration and control at their fingertips, surgeons can manage all components needed for surgery — such as insufflation and energy — from their console.”

A July 2 Intuitive press release stated that the da Vinci 5 robotics surgery system is designed to deliver:

Enhanced surgical senses to support better patient outcomes, including first-of-its-kind Force Feedback enabled technology, the most realistic 3D da Vinci vision system to date, and an ergonomic, immersive surgeon console to support surgeon career longevity.

Operational efficiency, through greater surgeon autonomy with the integration of key components that surgeons can control at their fingertips, and by streamlining workflow with an easy-to-learn system, a universal user interface for care teams, and dynamic assistance integrated into the system to automate select tasks.

Actionable insights through an intelligent platform with 10,000 times more computing power and new sensors, software, and advanced processors — providing surgeons with more usable data to help them quantify, understand, and improve their surgical performance for patients.

The da Vinci operating room is currently being prepared, and teams are actively engaged in training. HRH expects to begin offering robotic-assisted procedures later this year.