How and where to safely enjoy fireworks in Thurston County this July 4

Ahead of the July 4 holiday, it is important to understand how to properly set off and dispose of fireworks to enjoy a safe celebration.

And for those looking to celebrate July 4 with fireworks but without the clean-up, there will be family-friendly community fireworks displays in Lacey and Tumwater.

The purchase, sale and use of personal fireworks is prohibited within the city limits of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater, but their use is permitted in unincorporated Thurston County on July 3 and July 4between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

In Washington state, fireworks are prohibited in parks, on federal land, on public property such as school yards, on private property without permission and onto public property from private property. Be sure to check regulations in your area before buying, selling or setting off fireworks.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends taking the following precautions to ensure safe disposal of personal fireworks: *

Keep a water source nearby*

Clean up all used fireworks and debris, but let used fireworks cool down for a minimum of 15 to 20 minutes before handling.*

Dispose of discharged fireworks in a metal garbage can.*

The following day, return to the site for additional clean up if necessary.*

Contact your local fire department or hazardous waste facility for proper disposal instructions. Many areas offer special drop-off events or services for this purpose.*

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904. Where to see fireworks this July 4

For a chance to watch fireworks in Thurston County, check out these free, family-friendly events in Lacey and Tumwater.

The Lacey Fireworks Spectacular will take place on July 3 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m at Rainier Vista Park located at 5475 45th Ave SE, Lacey. The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

In Tumwater, the Tumwater Family Festival & Nisqually Red Wind Casino Fireworks Show will take place on July 4 starting at 6 p.m. at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course located at 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, Tumwater. The fireworks show will begin at 10:15 p.m.

While the event is free to enter, parking is $10 per vehicle to be paid in cash only. Proceeds will benefit the Thurston County Special Olympics.