Hot coastal albacore tuna fishing means fresh fish

The coastal commercial troll fishing fleet off the Washington coast is experiencing a great albacore tuna season, and these fresh locally caught fish are now available at local marinas and seafood markets.

This fleet of Washington-based trollers based out of Neah Bay, La Push, Westport, Ilwaco and other ports are made up of a diverse group of fisherfolk, who fish off the coast in accordance with guidelines set by the Pacific Fishery Management Council.

The albacore tuna season typically runs between late July through October. Schools of albacore tuna follow the warm ocean currents and feed on abundant baitfish such as anchovies and saury and are found 20 to 100-plus miles offshore.

A significant portion of the West Coast albacore tuna troll fleet deliver their fresh catch right to ports off the Washington coast and are sold directly from their boats. During certain times in the summer and early fall trollers can also be found selling their fresh tuna catch at the Port of Seattle Fishermen’s Terminal in Ballard.

Trollers exclusively use hook and line fishing gear to catch fish one at a time — meaning if a fish isn’t big enough to keep or not of the target species, it can be released alive.

To keep within a high standard, they are carefully caught and then chilled or frozen within 24 hours and usually available a short time later to purchase at local marinas and seafood markets. A fast turnaround keeps them deliciously rich and desirable to cook.

The albacore tuna fishery off the Washington and Oregon coast is one of the most sustainably managed tuna fisheries in the world. Albacore tuna caught on the West Coast earn a “Best Choice” rating from Seafood Watch.

There are numerous places to buy fresh albacore tuna including from retailers participating in Westport’s Fresh Catch and the Washington Food and Farm Finder. Some local restaurants also serve freshly caught Washington fish.