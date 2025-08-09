Hoquiam woman dies in fire

Grays Harbor County Coroner George Kelley reported via Facebook that a woman was found dead in a fire that occurred just after midnight last Wednesday morning. The victim has been identified as 75-year-old Wanda Gates of Hoquiam.

According to the Facebook post, the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2700 block of East Hoquiam Road. It was reported that the occupant of the residence was unable to exit the structure and was later found deceased inside the residence, along with some family pets.

The victim was transported to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.