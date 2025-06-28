Hoquiam Police investigating shooting

Wednesday evening at approximately 7:15 p.m., Hoquiam Police Department officers responded to a report of a display of a firearm and a shot being fired near the intersection of 25th Street and Simpson Avenue. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Officers responded to the area and contacted witnesses and subjects involved. They obtained a description of a vehicle and the suspect.

An alert Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department deputy spotted the vehicle and suspect, stopping it in the 600 block of B Street in Aberdeen. The suspect was detained and a handgun was recovered. The vehicle was seized for officers to apply for a search warrant.

There is no known continuing threat to the public.

The Hoquiam Police Department is asking if anyone in the area has video surveillance footage or may have recorded the incident to contact Officer Fernandez at (360) 532-0892 ext. 289.