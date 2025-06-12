Hoquiam Police Department says graffiti is out of control

In an effort to combat the escalating graffiti occurring around Aberdeen and Hoquiam, the Hoquiam Police Department is reaching out for the public’s assistance in identifying any suspects who are actively ruining the town with graffiti.

The department asks citizens to call 911 if you see this occurring at any time of the day or night. Try to get a description of the suspects, any associated vehicles and a direction of travel if possible.

Crime Watch volunteers have been diligently documenting new graffiti as it is observed. As dozens of our citizens can attest, it is costly to remove or paint over.

Back in 1992, when the city was experiencing similar issues of nuisance violations, the city council adopted a curfew ordinance. Juveniles (under the age of 18) are not allowed to be out unsupervised between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m., with a few exceptions. The ordinance was designed to hold the parent/guardians civilly liable for repeated violations.