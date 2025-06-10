Hoquiam Police Department arrests prowling suspect

Since May 25, the Hoquiam Police Department has responded to 13 reports of vehicle prowls, mostly in the north and west ends of town.

In most cases, small amounts of loose change, credit cards, and miscellaneous lower value items were taken from both locked and unlocked vehicles during nighttime hours. In one case, the victim reported a ring valued at $20,000 was taken.

On the morning of Sunday, June 6, the victim of a vehicle prowl in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street reported her vehicle prowled, with a debit card stolen. The credit card was used fraudulently at a local business shortly after 6 a.m. Surveillance video was recovered from the business identifying the clothing of the suspect.

Monday morning at about 6:20 a.m., Officer Fernandez was patrolling the area of the 100 block of Lincoln Street where he observed a male subject matching the description of the fraud suspect based on his clothing.

Upon contacting the 29-year-old Aberdeen transient, it was discovered he had a misdemeanor warrant out of Westport Municipal Court. He was taken into custody on the warrant and booked into the Hoquiam Jail.