Hoquiam High School students reflect on business week

The Hoquiam School District’s January 2026 newsletter reported that Hoquiam High School juniors recently had the opportunity to share their learnings and experiences from Business Week.

Founded in 1976, Washington Business Weeks are held at high schools throughout Grays Harbor County. According to the official website, “Washington Business Week provides a hands-on, experiential environment that educates, empowers, and inspires a diverse group of high school students to recognize and achieve their potential. Business leaders, educators, high school students, and community volunteers teach and inspire one another to be responsible employees, employers and community members.”

Earlier this month students who participated in the Hoquiam High School program, sponsored by the Hoquiam Rotary, attended a Rotary meeting to share reflections on their growth, learning, and appreciation for the opportunity.

Business Week is an intensive, week-long simulation where students create and run mock businesses, while making real-world decisions related to marketing, finance, ethics, and teamwork. With guidance from community business leaders and educators, students build critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving skills while gaining a deeper understanding of how businesses and the economy work. The program focuses on preparing students for college, careers, and the workplace.

This experience is a valued tradition for Hoquiam juniors and a strong example of how community partnerships create meaningful, real-world learning opportunities that prepare students for their futures.