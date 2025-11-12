Hoquiam High School Band performs annual Veterans Day Concert

Concert, jazz and choir hold afternoon and evening performances at 7th Street Theatre

The Hoquiam High School Band staged a matinee and evening performances of their annual Veterans Day Concert at the 7th Street Theatre.

The concert and jazz band and the choir performed patriotic songs under the direction of Drew Shipman and Anna Messenger. Members of Girls Scout Troop 40949 presented the colors.

Musical selections included the Star Spangled Banner, In Honor of the Fallen, Within These Hallowed Halls, The Turtle Dove, Johnny Has Gone for a Soldier, Taps, Second Line, Hit the Bricks, Battle Hymn of the Republic, Stars and Stripes Forever and Armed Forces: Pride of America.

The Hoquiam High School Music Department will celebrate the holiday season through song on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. This concert will feature the concert band, jazz band and choir performing familiar holiday classics.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. the Hoquiam Middle School Music Department will be celebrating the holidays as Hoquiam Middle School students perform their first full concert this school year. This event features the beginning band, the 7th and 8th grade concert band, and the choir performing holiday classics and other familiar tunes.

Lily Shores performs with the Hoquiam High School Concert Band during the Veterans Day Concert at the 7th Street Theatre.

The Hoquiam High School Concert Band performs during the Veterans Day Concert at the 7th Street Theatre.

The Hoquiam High School Choir performs The Turtle Dove at the Veterans Day Concert at the 7th Street Theatre.