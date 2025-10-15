Haunted attractions abound throughout Grays Harbor County

If you would like your Spooktacular event added to our grimoire of events, send a raven, er, email to michael.wagar@thedailyworld.com.
Countywide
Mini Pumpkin Decorating Sessions
All Timberland Regional Libraries are hosting mini pumpkin decorating sessions and materials will be provided. Supplies are limited so pre-registration is encouraged.
Visit TRL’s events page to confirm when a session will be held at a library near you.
Aberdeen
Oct. 25
2025 Spooktacular Downtown Trick or Treat Event
Downtown Aberdeen
Trick or Treating, free pictures from Moyer Multimedia, popcorn from the Downtown Aberdeen Association, and a costume contest.
Noon to 2 p.m.
Halloween Bash 11 — The Final Chapter
Mystic Sound and Lighting and Aberdeen WA Elks #593
1712 S Boone Street, Aberdeen
$20 Cover (At Door) | 21+
7 p.m.
Oct. 31
Halloween Party
Join us for an all ages Halloween Party featuring live music with Jon Reynolds
Mount Olympus Brewing
105 W Heron St
6 p.m.
Elma
Oct. 31
Fall Festival and downtown trick-or-treating
Featuring a DJ, costume contest, vendors, business decoration contest, kids zone and photo area.
Main Street
3 to 6 p.m.
Hoquiam
Oct. 25
Haunted Hoquiam
Downtown trick or treating 1 to 3 p.m.; Ghost Stories at Halloween House (1715 Riverside Ave.) at 4 p.m.; Trivia at Ashley’s Pub at 7 p.m.; After Hours 21+ Pub Crawl – Ashley’s Pub, Hoquiam Brewing Co. and 8th Street Ale House.
Haunted Hoquiam book signing at Harbor Books with The Daily World’s Jerry Knaak
1 to 4 p.m.
Trunk or Treat at the Jitter House
Jitter House, in conjunction with Haunted Hoquiam, is hosting a trunk or treat in the Jitter House parking lot.
2 to 6 p.m.
Oct. 31
Halloween Trunk or Treat
Olympic Stadium
5:30 p.m.
Buddy Moo’s Halloween Trunk or Treat and Haunted House
Candy, treats, fun and scares for all ages
501 Simpson Ave.
6 to 9 p.m.
Lake Quinault
Oct. 31
Trick ‘O Treat at Lake Quinault Lodge
Olympic National Forest
3 to 6 p.m.
McCleary
Oct. 24
McCleary Merchant Trick-or-Treat
Local business and Beerbower Park
4 to 6 p.m.
Beehive Trunk or Treat
Beehive Assisted and Independent Living Community
401 West Maple
4 p.m.
Montesano
Oct. 25
Halloween Card Making Class
Monte Mercantile
214 S. Main Street
$25
3 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 31
Downtown Trick or Treat
Montesano businesses
3 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 1
Jewelweed Slaughter
Join the Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control for a spotted jewelweed pull. Costumes are encouraged, and this is a kid friendly activity. Free parking
Twin Bridges County Park
29 County Farm Road
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oakville
Oct. 25
Fantastic Fall Festival
Hosted by United Methodist Church, this event features quilts, baked goods, artisanal crafts, family photo opportunities, and pumpkins.
Opens 10 a.m., Lunch noon to 3 p.m.
Oct. 31
Halloween Extravaganza
Hosted by Oakville Food Bank and Teen Program and Oakville Community Center, there will be a Trunk or Treat, warm refreshments (cocoa, coffee, apple cider) and water. And dance to music provided by a DJ.
4 to 8 p.m.
Ocean Shores
Oct. 18, 25
Pumpkin Patch and Hay Maze at Oyhut Bay
Every Saturday in October, kids 14 and under can come and choose one free pumpkin (per child), have a cookie, listen to stories read by Brenda the Good Witch and walk the hay maze.
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort
300 Lodge Ave SW
Noon to 3 p.m.
Oct. 23-31
North Beach Realty
North Beach Realty is taking a break from hosting its annual Fright House, however, the office will be transformed into a festive, spooky delight. Stop by to check it out, snap a selfie at the Halloween Selfie Station, and grab a treat while you’re there.
Oct. 25
Ocean Shores Public Library
Reading Rangers
Elementary-age children are invited to join us for an Eerie Elementary celebration.
Get spooky at this haunted program with fun games, ghost crafts and more.
2 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 31
Elks Lodge Friday the 13th Halloween Party
Open to the public
199 Ocean Lake Way
Live music, dancing, costume contest, silent auction, 50/50 raffle
Tickets $25 per person, purchase in person or call 360-289-2581
5 to 10 p.m.
Buck Electric Ace Hardware Community Trunk or Treat 2025
641 Point Brown Ave NW, Ocean Shores
4 p.m.
Jeepers Creepers Trunk or Treat with Clean Shores
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort and Oyhut Bay Grill
300 Lodge Ave SW, Ocean Shores
4 p.m.
Beach Treasures Coffee 7th Annual Trunk or Treat
699 Point Brown Ave NW, Ocean Shores
5 p.m.
Family Friendly Halloween Party
Oyhut Bay Event Center
153 Hydrangea Circle SW
Monster Bash Event
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
78 State Route 115, Ocean Shores
$25
8 p.m.
Annual Community Halloween Party
Ocean Shores Convention Center
The Ocean Shores Firefighters Association, with local vendors and community members, is proud to welcome trick-or-treaters of all ages to our annual Halloween Party!
Free to all
6 to 8 p.m.
Raymond
Oct. 25
Harvest Festival
Pacific County Fairgrounds
Harvest Festival with craft and food vendors, kid activities, haunted barn, Trunk or Treat and much more.
5 Fair Lane
Noon to 8 p.m.
Nov. 1
Moonshiner’s Halloween Ball
Pitchwood Alehouse
Featuring DJ Tamm
Spooky vibes, incredible costumes, great drinks, and a night you’ll be talking about until next Halloween.
425 3rd St, Raymond
$15 cover, $10 in advance
8 p.m.
Seabrook
Oct. 24
Pumpkin Pick-up
Crescent Park Tent
$10 each, first-come, first-served, while supplies last
3 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25
Best Pumpkin
Town Hall
Drop off your carved pumpkins for judging. All entries must be delivered by 2 p.m. to be eligible for prizes. Judging will take place at 4 p.m.
Noon to 2 p.m.
Frightfully Fun Fest
Crescent Park
Free and open to all (fees apply for treats and activities)
Noon – 3 p.m.
Costume Parade
Front Street (gather your ghoulish gang at the Sunset Amphitheater)
3:30 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat at the Shops
Town Center
4 p.m. to close
Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating
Seabrook Neighborhoods
4 p.m. to dark
Tokeland
Nov. 1
A Salacious Seance by the Sea
As the oldest hotel in Washington, we have got our fair share of ghosts and ghost stories, so this Halloween we’re celebrating the only way we know how. Step into our salacious seance by the sea at the haunted Tokeland Hotel for a Feast of Souls. A one night only immersive show that will summon the spirits with tantalizing spectacles. Dine early then enjoy handcrafted cocktails, biodynamic wines and stellar beers. Two-drink minimum.
8 p.m.
Westport
Oct. 31
Trick-or-Treat at the Docks
Westhaven Drive
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.