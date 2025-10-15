Haunted attractions abound throughout Grays Harbor County

You don’t need a Ouija board to divine where to find the best tricks and treats

Countywide

Mini Pumpkin Decorating Sessions

All Timberland Regional Libraries are hosting mini pumpkin decorating sessions and materials will be provided. Supplies are limited so pre-registration is encouraged.

Visit TRL’s events page to confirm when a session will be held at a library near you.

Aberdeen

Oct. 25

2025 Spooktacular Downtown Trick or Treat Event

Downtown Aberdeen

Trick or Treating, free pictures from Moyer Multimedia, popcorn from the Downtown Aberdeen Association, and a costume contest.

Noon to 2 p.m.

Halloween Bash 11 — The Final Chapter

Mystic Sound and Lighting and Aberdeen WA Elks #593

1712 S Boone Street, Aberdeen

$20 Cover (At Door) | 21+

7 p.m.

Oct. 31

Halloween Party

Join us for an all ages Halloween Party featuring live music with Jon Reynolds

Mount Olympus Brewing

105 W Heron St

6 p.m.

Elma

Oct. 31

Fall Festival and downtown trick-or-treating

Featuring a DJ, costume contest, vendors, business decoration contest, kids zone and photo area.

Main Street

3 to 6 p.m.

Hoquiam

Oct. 25

Haunted Hoquiam

Downtown trick or treating 1 to 3 p.m.; Ghost Stories at Halloween House (1715 Riverside Ave.) at 4 p.m.; Trivia at Ashley’s Pub at 7 p.m.; After Hours 21+ Pub Crawl – Ashley’s Pub, Hoquiam Brewing Co. and 8th Street Ale House.

Haunted Hoquiam book signing at Harbor Books with The Daily World’s Jerry Knaak

1 to 4 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at the Jitter House

Jitter House, in conjunction with Haunted Hoquiam, is hosting a trunk or treat in the Jitter House parking lot.

2 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 31

Halloween Trunk or Treat

Olympic Stadium

5:30 p.m.

Buddy Moo’s Halloween Trunk or Treat and Haunted House

Candy, treats, fun and scares for all ages

501 Simpson Ave.

6 to 9 p.m.

Lake Quinault

Oct. 31

Trick ‘O Treat at Lake Quinault Lodge

Olympic National Forest

3 to 6 p.m.

McCleary

Oct. 24

McCleary Merchant Trick-or-Treat

Local business and Beerbower Park

4 to 6 p.m.

Beehive Trunk or Treat

Beehive Assisted and Independent Living Community

401 West Maple

4 p.m.

Montesano

Oct. 25

Halloween Card Making Class

Monte Mercantile

214 S. Main Street

$25

3 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 31

Downtown Trick or Treat

Montesano businesses

3 to 5 p.m.

Nov. 1

Jewelweed Slaughter

Join the Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control for a spotted jewelweed pull. Costumes are encouraged, and this is a kid friendly activity. Free parking

Twin Bridges County Park

29 County Farm Road

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oakville

Oct. 25

Fantastic Fall Festival

Hosted by United Methodist Church, this event features quilts, baked goods, artisanal crafts, family photo opportunities, and pumpkins.

Opens 10 a.m., Lunch noon to 3 p.m.

Oct. 31

Halloween Extravaganza

Hosted by Oakville Food Bank and Teen Program and Oakville Community Center, there will be a Trunk or Treat, warm refreshments (cocoa, coffee, apple cider) and water. And dance to music provided by a DJ.

4 to 8 p.m.

Ocean Shores

Oct. 18, 25

Pumpkin Patch and Hay Maze at Oyhut Bay

Every Saturday in October, kids 14 and under can come and choose one free pumpkin (per child), have a cookie, listen to stories read by Brenda the Good Witch and walk the hay maze.

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

300 Lodge Ave SW

Noon to 3 p.m.

Oct. 23-31

North Beach Realty

North Beach Realty is taking a break from hosting its annual Fright House, however, the office will be transformed into a festive, spooky delight. Stop by to check it out, snap a selfie at the Halloween Selfie Station, and grab a treat while you’re there.

Oct. 25

Ocean Shores Public Library

Reading Rangers

Elementary-age children are invited to join us for an Eerie Elementary celebration.

Get spooky at this haunted program with fun games, ghost crafts and more.

2 to 3 p.m.

Oct. 31

Elks Lodge Friday the 13th Halloween Party

Open to the public

199 Ocean Lake Way

Live music, dancing, costume contest, silent auction, 50/50 raffle

Tickets $25 per person, purchase in person or call 360-289-2581

5 to 10 p.m.

Buck Electric Ace Hardware Community Trunk or Treat 2025

641 Point Brown Ave NW, Ocean Shores

4 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers Trunk or Treat with Clean Shores

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort and Oyhut Bay Grill

300 Lodge Ave SW, Ocean Shores

4 p.m.

Beach Treasures Coffee 7th Annual Trunk or Treat

699 Point Brown Ave NW, Ocean Shores

5 p.m.

Family Friendly Halloween Party

Oyhut Bay Event Center

153 Hydrangea Circle SW

Monster Bash Event

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

78 State Route 115, Ocean Shores

$25

8 p.m.

Annual Community Halloween Party

Ocean Shores Convention Center

The Ocean Shores Firefighters Association, with local vendors and community members, is proud to welcome trick-or-treaters of all ages to our annual Halloween Party!

Free to all

6 to 8 p.m.

Raymond

Oct. 25

Harvest Festival

Pacific County Fairgrounds

Harvest Festival with craft and food vendors, kid activities, haunted barn, Trunk or Treat and much more.

5 Fair Lane

Noon to 8 p.m.

Nov. 1

Moonshiner’s Halloween Ball

Pitchwood Alehouse

Featuring DJ Tamm

Spooky vibes, incredible costumes, great drinks, and a night you’ll be talking about until next Halloween.

425 3rd St, Raymond

$15 cover, $10 in advance

8 p.m.

Seabrook

Oct. 24

Pumpkin Pick-up

Crescent Park Tent

$10 each, first-come, first-served, while supplies last

3 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 25

Best Pumpkin

Town Hall

Drop off your carved pumpkins for judging. All entries must be delivered by 2 p.m. to be eligible for prizes. Judging will take place at 4 p.m.

Noon to 2 p.m.

Frightfully Fun Fest

Crescent Park

Free and open to all (fees apply for treats and activities)

Noon – 3 p.m.

Costume Parade

Front Street (gather your ghoulish gang at the Sunset Amphitheater)

3:30 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat at the Shops

Town Center

4 p.m. to close

Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating

Seabrook Neighborhoods

4 p.m. to dark

Tokeland

Nov. 1

A Salacious Seance by the Sea

As the oldest hotel in Washington, we have got our fair share of ghosts and ghost stories, so this Halloween we’re celebrating the only way we know how. Step into our salacious seance by the sea at the haunted Tokeland Hotel for a Feast of Souls. A one night only immersive show that will summon the spirits with tantalizing spectacles. Dine early then enjoy handcrafted cocktails, biodynamic wines and stellar beers. Two-drink minimum.

8 p.m.

Westport

Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat at the Docks

Westhaven Drive

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.